Apple gains market share, as Macs grow twice the rate of PCs in Q4
Jan. 12, 2022
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to make headwinds in the computer market, as Macs grew twice the rate of the PC market in the fourth-quarter, according to a new research report.
- According to Canalys, Apple shipped an estimated 7.8 million Macs in the fourth-quarter, up 9% over the prior quarter. It had 8.5% of the total PC market, up from 7.9% in the fourth-quarter of 2020.
- For the full year, Apple (AAPL) shipped an estimated 29 million units, up 28.3%, compared to the broader PC market, which saw a 15% rise in 2021, totaling 341 million units.
- The figures do not include tablets, where Apple's (AAPL) iPad is the clear dominant seller, but rather desktops, notebooks and workstations.
- The entire PC market grew 1% year-over-year, shipping 92 million units in Q4, compared to 91 million in Q4 2020. For the full-year, 341 million units were shipped, up 15% year-over-year and the largest volume since 2012.
- Canalys Principal Analyst Rushabh Doshi said that demand for technology has "boomed" over the past two years, which has aided to the disruption in the supply chain, impacting availability of PCs, smartphones, autos and servers.
- "As PC vendors navigate an ever more complicated situation, consumer spending patterns are shifting," Doshi said in the statement. "We will see revenue growth in the industry from spending on premium PCs, monitors, accessories and other technology products that enable us to work from anywhere, collaborate around the world and remain ultra-productive."
- Lenovo shipped the most units in the PC market in the fourth-quarter, sending out 21.7 million units, down 6.5% year-over-year. Rounding out the top five in the quarter were HP (NYSE:HPE), which shipped 18.7 million units, Dell (NYSE:DELL), which shipped 17.2 million units and Acer, which shipped 6.6 million units in the fourth quarter.
