Magnachip Semiconductor gains on report of exploring new sales process

Computer Education Training Class

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) rose 5.3% on a report out of Korea that the company is exploring a new sales process.
  • JPMorgan is said to be reached out to be potential buyers to gauge their interest, according to a report from TheBell in Korea. Possible bidders include South Korean industry players and private equity firms.
  • The report comes after Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) and its planned buyer Wise Road last month mutually terminated a $1.4B transaction after failing to get U.S. national security approval for the deal.
  • Magnachip last month said it adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan that will expire on Dec. 12, 2022. The poison pill will become exercisable if any person or group acquired 12.5% or more of the company's outstanding stock.
  • Magnachip (MX) may have instituted the poison pill amid reports at least from June that there may be other parties interested in an acquisition. The company said in a background filing about the deal that seven strategic and PE firms had expressed some interest in a potential transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.