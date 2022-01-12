Magnachip Semiconductor gains on report of exploring new sales process
Jan. 12, 2022 12:04 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) rose 5.3% on a report out of Korea that the company is exploring a new sales process.
- JPMorgan is said to be reached out to be potential buyers to gauge their interest, according to a report from TheBell in Korea. Possible bidders include South Korean industry players and private equity firms.
- The report comes after Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) and its planned buyer Wise Road last month mutually terminated a $1.4B transaction after failing to get U.S. national security approval for the deal.
- Magnachip last month said it adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan that will expire on Dec. 12, 2022. The poison pill will become exercisable if any person or group acquired 12.5% or more of the company's outstanding stock.
- Magnachip (MX) may have instituted the poison pill amid reports at least from June that there may be other parties interested in an acquisition. The company said in a background filing about the deal that seven strategic and PE firms had expressed some interest in a potential transaction.