DraftKings to be official sportsbook provider of Oregon Lottery

Jan. 12, 2022 12:15 PM ETDKNGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments

betting bet sport phone gamble laptop concept

scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

  • DraftKings (DKNG -1.3%) said it will become the official sportsbook provider of the Oregon Lottery.
  • Under this exclusive deal, DraftKings Sportsbook will replace the current Scoreboard app.
  • The transition is set to begin on Jan. 18 and current Scoreboard customers will be able to create a DraftKings account and transfer existing funds to the DraftKings Sportsbook app at that time.
  • Most functionality on Scoreboard will be removed after the migration, but bettors will still have access to transaction histories, account information and the withdraw facility for 6 months post-transition.
  • Any open bets in Scoreboard accounts will remain until settled.
  • This marks the second exclusive lottery deal DKNG has made after its 2019 deal with the New Hampshire Lottery.
