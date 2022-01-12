DraftKings to be official sportsbook provider of Oregon Lottery
Jan. 12, 2022
- DraftKings (DKNG -1.3%) said it will become the official sportsbook provider of the Oregon Lottery.
- Under this exclusive deal, DraftKings Sportsbook will replace the current Scoreboard app.
- The transition is set to begin on Jan. 18 and current Scoreboard customers will be able to create a DraftKings account and transfer existing funds to the DraftKings Sportsbook app at that time.
- Most functionality on Scoreboard will be removed after the migration, but bettors will still have access to transaction histories, account information and the withdraw facility for 6 months post-transition.
- Any open bets in Scoreboard accounts will remain until settled.
- This marks the second exclusive lottery deal DKNG has made after its 2019 deal with the New Hampshire Lottery.