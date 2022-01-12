Zai lab treats pancreatic cancer patient in China phase 3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields
Jan. 12, 2022 12:19 PM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zai Lab (ZLAB -4.3%) announced the treatment of the first patient in Greater China in a phase 3 trial, dubbed PANOVA-3, of Tumor Treating Fields in patients with pancreatic cancer.
- Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.
- The phase 3 study, which is expected to enroll ~556 patients, is evaluating the efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields administered concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as front-line treatment for patients with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
- "Tumor Treating Fields has already been approved in the U.S. for glioblastoma and mesothelioma and in China for glioblastoma, and we believe that it represents a promising therapeutic approach for patients with pancreatic cancer as well,” said Alan Sandler, president, head of global development, oncology, at Zai Lab.