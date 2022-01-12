Zai lab treats pancreatic cancer patient in China phase 3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields

Jan. 12, 2022 12:19 PM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Zai Lab (ZLAB -4.3%) announced the treatment of the first patient in Greater China in a phase 3 trial, dubbed PANOVA-3, of Tumor Treating Fields in patients with pancreatic cancer.
  • Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.
  • The phase 3 study, which is expected to enroll ~556 patients, is evaluating the efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields administered concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as front-line treatment for patients with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
  • "Tumor Treating Fields has already been approved in the U.S. for glioblastoma and mesothelioma and in China for glioblastoma, and we believe that it represents a promising therapeutic approach for patients with pancreatic cancer as well,” said Alan Sandler, president, head of global development, oncology, at Zai Lab.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.