Philips nears a two-year low as Citi downgrades on lower-than-expected Q4 sales
Jan. 12, 2022
- Royal Philips (PHG -15.3%) ADRs have reached the lowest level since March 2020 after the Dutch health tech firm lowered its sales estimates for 2021. The pre-release indicating nearly EUR 4.9B global sales for the company in Q4 2021, was about EUR 350M lower than the earlier expectations, Philips (NYSE:PHG) said Wednesday.
- In reaction to the update, Citi analysts led by Kate Kalashnikova have downgraded its stock to Neutral from Buy, noting the worse than expected results, supply chain issues, and potential for more concerns on the company’s decision to recall CPAP respiratory devices.
- “We do not see a lot of scope for re-rating in the near term,” the analysts added, arguing that the “update further erodes investors’ trust.”
- The team continues to believe the “significant potential” for the company to enjoy adj. EBITDA margin expansion in the near-term and accelerate revenue due to the robust end-market demand.
- However, a companywide transformation is required to unlock the potential, the analysts added. The price target lowered to $34.50 from $38.00 per share indicates a downside of ~11.0% to the last close.
- As of November, Philips (PHG) had set aside EUR 500M as provisions for the recall of millions of ventilators and respiratory devices announced in June.