Justworks delays initial public offering due to market conditions - report
Jan. 12, 2022 12:33 PM ETJustworks, Inc. (JW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Human resources software company Justworks Inc. (JW) has delayed its initial public offering scheduled for this week due to market conditions.
- Justworks said it has "decided to delay its IPO due to the market conditions at this time," the company told the FT in a statement.
- Justworks earlier this month launched an initial public offering of 7M shares of its Class A common stock. The shares were expected to be issued at a price range of $29.00-$32.00/share.
- Led by founder and CEO Isaac Oates, Justworks is a New York-based firm that provides SMB businesses with a human capital management software platform and related services.
