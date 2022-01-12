White House unveils clean energy programs, record offshore wind sale
Jan. 12, 2022 12:34 PM ETFirst Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)XLUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The Biden administration outlines a range of clean energy initiatives, including plans to hold the largest-ever sale of offshore wind leases in U.S. history and accelerate the deployment of new power lines to transmit renewable electricity across the country.
- The centerpiece of the announcement is a planned sale next month of six commercial leases in the New York Bight between Long Island and New Jersey, which are projected to eventually host projects able to generate as much as 7 GW of electricity.
- Onshore, the plan includes steps intended to cut the time it takes to permit clean energy projects on public lands.
- Also, the Department of Energy is launching a Building a Better Grid initiative that will tap billions of dollars in funding from the $1T infrastructure law passed in November to finance new lines and grid upgrades.
- ETFs: FAN, XLU
- The wind lease will be the first in the Biden administration, but other offshore wind projects - including an 800 MW project off Martha's Vineyard and a 130 MW project off Rhode Island and New York - already have been approved.