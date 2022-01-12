Nam Tai Property stock drops 15% on Kaisa Group ally interference
Jan. 12, 2022 12:40 PM ETNam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)KKPFFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of China-based real estate develop Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) fall 15% intra-day as Jiabiao Wang, an ally of Kaisa Group (OTCPK:KKPFF), and whom the board of directors terminated from any role at Nam Tai, has blocked an orderly handover of business assets in mainland China, according to a shareholder letter.
- Recall at the company's shareholder meeting on Nov. 30, approximately 95% of shareholders unaffiliated with Kaisa Group voted to remove four directors affiliated with Kasia and to elect all six independent director candidates.
- "It's clear to us that Mr. Wang and Kaisa Group's attempts to delay the transfer of assets represent an unwelcomed development for local stakeholders," the letter says.
- Mr. Wang is refusing to acknowledge his formal termination despite multiple visits and demands by Nam Tai's recently-appointed legal representative and the new management of the company.
- Still, "we believe we are on the path to obtaining complete on-shore control," the company says.
- Nam Tai entered into an agreement with two long-term shareholders IAT Insurance Group and IsZo to establish a $20M debt facility. The unsecured facility can be upsized to $40M and proceeds will be used for ongoing working capital and other expenses, the company notes.
- The board agrees to amend the company's shareholder rights plan to allow each of IAT and IsZo to acquire up to 24.9% of the company's outstanding shares without violating the plan.
