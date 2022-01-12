Hot Stocks: DISH merger talks; DASH upgrade; APOG rises; HYZN gets subpoena; WIT disappoints
Jan. 12, 2022 12:43 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH), DASHAPOG, HYZN, WITBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- A potential merger deal in the satellite TV space garnered a lot of headlines during Wednesday's midday trading. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) received buying interest on reports of reinvigorated talks with rival DirecTV.
- Switching topics, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) represented another big-name stock drawing attention, with the stock edging higher on a bullish analyst comment. Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) also saw intraday strength, rising on word of a raised dividend and expanded stock buyback program.
- Turning to some of the day's notable decliners, Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) took a hit on news that it has received a subpoena from U.S. securities regulators. At the same time, earnings news sparked a notable decline in Wipro (NYSE:WIT).
Gainers
- DISH Network (DISH) advanced nearly 5% in midday trading on reports that the company has once again entered into merger discussions with competitor DirecTV. According to the NYPost, talks centered on combining the satellite-TV services were jumpstarted by private equity firm TPG Capital, which owns a 30% stake in DirecTV.
- Elsewhere, a positive analyst comment gave a lift to DoorDash (DASH). The stock rose more than 1% after receiving an upgrade from Evercore ISI, which raised its rating to Outperform from In Line.
- Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney argued that DASH's multiple is near its low and that the delivery service is poised to become a structural winner from the COVID crisis.
- Apogee (APOG) represented another midday winner, climbing nearly 6% in intraday action. The advance came amid a raised dividend and the addition of another 2M shares to its stock.
Decliners
- Regulatory pressure sparked a 10% drop in shares of Hyzon Motors (HYZN). The company disclosed that it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to accusations made by activist investor Blue Orca Capital.
- In September, Blue Orca leveled a series of allegations against HYZN, including accusing one of the company's major customers of being a "fake-looking Chinese shell company." The SEC subpoena calls for the production of documents and information. HYZN said it was cooperating with the regulatory body.
- Meanwhile, Wipro (WIT) lost ground in midday action as well, retreating nearly 9% after it issued disappointing earnings for its latest quarter. The company's bottom line fell short of estimates, despite a nearly 30% rise in its revenue.
