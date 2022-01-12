Strength to strength - looking ahead at Canadian oil year-end results
Jan. 12, 2022 12:44 PM ETSU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, BTEGF, MEGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Canadian oil stocks had a remarkable 2021, with the iShares Energy ETF up 83% on the year; though share prices don't appear to reflect the fundamental strength investors are likely to see with Q4 / Q1 results.
- Q4 saw volatility in oil prices, as Omicron fears and a coordinated reserve release took West Texas prices down ~$20 from recent highs; compounding the headwind, Western Canada Select (WCS) oil price discounts reached $20 as Transmountain went offline following storms in British Columbia; even so, Q4 oil price realizations could be the highest seen since the 2014 oil price downturn.
- Rolling into Q1, the story looks better still - from 2010-2014, WCS prices averaged $72 ($74 CAD), while the 2015-2020 period saw prices average $36 ($47 CAD); currently, strip pricing points to $69 ($87 CAD) in Q1 -- in local currency terms, Canadian producers will see higher prices in Q1 than they saw during the 2010-2014 boom times.
- For those with downstream assets, historically low product inventories in North America and rebounding demand has motivated several analysts to increase Q4 refinery forecasts for pure-play US refiners; several have also written bullish outlooks for the sector in 2022.
- For the first time in over a decade, the addition of Enbridge line-3 has brought Alberta excess offtake; local inventories fell rapidly following restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline, and Alberta WCS discounts remain low.
- But with the stocks up 83% in 2021, perhaps best-in-a-decade upstream pricing, best-in-years downstream profitability, and the best-ever egress profile are all priced in; a look at historic prices suggests shares are closer to post-2014 bust levels than 2010-2014 boom times.
- This quarter, analysts will be looking for strong cash flow results, positive commentary about fundamentals in the quarter ahead, and a strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
