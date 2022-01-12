Real Estate ETFs start 2022 on their heels as the sector is the worst-performing market segment YTD
Jan. 12, 2022 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Real Estate ETFs start the trading year off on their heels as the sector has been the worst-performing market segment over the course of the year, down 5.07% in 2022.
- The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE), iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) have now slid 5%, 4.4%, and 4.5% since the Dec. 31 close.
- Ironically the above ETFs finished 2021 at all-time highs but have since reversed directions.
- One reason for the turnaround is that the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates as early as possibly Mar. A market environment with higher rates typically will not cater to the real estate sector, which is known to be rate-sensitive.
- While rates are expected to rise modestly and gradually, they may not crush the real estate market per se. Still, they may dampen its effects as the space is coming off a very strong year where it was the second-best performing area of the market behind energy.
- XLRE, IYR, and VNQ are three of the leading real estate ETFs with assets under management that total $5.84B, $7.43B, and $41.73B, respectively.
- Below is a chart of XLRE, IYR, and VNQ since the beginning of Dec. and how they have fared against each other.