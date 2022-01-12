TPG is said likely to price IPO at midpoint of range
Jan. 12, 2022 12:53 PM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Billionaire David Bonderman's TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is said to likely price its initial public offering tonight at the midpoint of a range of $28 to $31/share.
- TPG is expected to raise about $1B in the IPO and the firm will be valued at about $9B, according to a tweet from CNBC's Leslie Picker, who cited people familiar.
- TPG earlier this month said in an SEC filing that it intends to offer 28.3M Class A common shares at $28 to $31 each, while pre-IPO shareholder Hong Kong-based China Life Trustees will sell 5.6M Class A common shares as well.
- Founded in 1992 by Bass Family Office veterans Bonderman and Jim Coulter, TPG has approximately $109 billion in assets under management.
- Earlier, Justworks delays initial public offering due to market conditions.