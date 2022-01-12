Kratos Defense grounded as Goldman cuts, seeing another transition year
Jan. 12, 2022 12:56 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS -6.1%) plunges to a 52-week low after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $21 price target, with "multiple individual program drivers proving moving targets."
- "Air Force leadership's recent call for new programs to purchase loyal wingman tactical drones alongside major parts of its fleet looks like a long-term positive" for Kratos, but "it could also mean changes to prior programs, timeline extensions, reduced near-term visibility and another transition year" for the company in 2022, Goldman's Noak Poponak writes.
- The company's long-term position in unmanned and space markets remains strong, but medium-term inputs may make upside in the stock this year less likely, Poponak says.
- Kratos "has secured a wider customer base and several long-term contracts that will prove to be a reliable revenue source for the company," A Kashyap writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.