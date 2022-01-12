Evofem scores a “huge win” with revised birth control guidelines - Stifel
Jan. 12, 2022 1:00 PM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Evofem Biosciences (EVFM +19.3%) has gained over a tenth after the company highlighted the impact on its birth control gel Phexxi post new federal guidance requiring the payers and PBMs to cover FDA-approved contraceptive products with no out-of-pocket expenses.
- Commenting on the news, Stifel, with a Buy rating on Evofem (NASDAQ:EVFM), says: “After arduous access issues, Phexxi may finally be seeing reprieve with updated federal guidelines.” The firm notes that despite the ACA mandates requiring the coverage for birth control at zero co-pay in many states, the payors resorted to the opacity of the guidance to deny access to Phexxi.
- While the company urges the Office of Women’s Health for a formal update to the FDA Birth Control Guide to avoid such instances and push for a 19th classification for Phexxi, “for the time being, we see this as a huge win for EVFM in its negotiations with payers for coverage” the team wrote.
- Ratings on Evofem (EVFM): Even as Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings indicate a Very Bearish outlook, Wall Street analysts are generally Bullish on the stock.