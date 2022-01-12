Broadcom ticks up after Barclays boosts PT to $700
Jan. 12, 2022 1:21 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AAPL, SWKSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares ticked up on Wednesday afternoon after Barclays raised its price target on the chipmaker to $700, implying approximately 13% upside from current levels.
- Analyst Blayne Curtis raised his price target to $700, up from $650.
- The price target boost is based on the stock trading at 19 times an estimated 2023 earnings of $37.53 per share, compared to 20 times the estimated $32.31 it's expected to earn this year.
- At last check, Broadcom (AVGO) shares were up fractionally to $623.27, and have gained more than 38% over the past year.
- Last month, it was reported that Broadcom's (AVGO) Chief Operating Officer Charlie Kawwas, sold almost $1.3 million worth of his company stock.
- The sale announcement came days after it was reported that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is looking to develop wireless chips in-house and eventually replace those made by Broadcom (AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).