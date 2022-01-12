Okta shares rise more than 5% on high market volume
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) climbed more 5% Wednesday on relatively strong trading activity in the identity management software company's shares.
- As trading progressed, 1.54 million Okta (OKTA) shares had been exchanged. The San Francisco-based company averages 1.57 million trading hands on a daily basis.
- Prior the the market open, Okta's (OKTA) Auth0 business unit released data from its first public sector identity index. The survey, which includes opinions from 850 IT "decision makers" in the U.S. and worldwide, said that corporations need to put more efforts into adopting centralized identity strategies in order to provide customers with more trustworthy security services.
- Officials from Okta (OKTA) were also scheduled to give a presentation at the Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday.
- In late December, Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin called Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) one of his top software picks for 2022, and speculated that the company could make a bid for Okta (OKTA) this year.