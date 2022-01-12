Claritas Pharmaceuticals signs $5M equity financing deal
Jan. 12, 2022 1:40 PM ETClaritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALTF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:KALTF) says it has secured $5M equity financing facility with Alumina Partners, Ontario, for a period of 2 years.
- The agreement provides Claritas with an option to draw down cash tranches of up to $250,000 in exchange of units issued at discount of 15% to 25% from the closing market price.
- Each unit will comprise of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable at a 25% premium over the market price.
- The company notes initial proceeds are to be allocated to the remaining costs of its Phase 1 clinical study of R-107, expected for completion in 1Q22, with future proceeds to be allocated to the costs of the Phase 2a study of R-107 in pulmonary arterial hypertension, which Claritas expects to initiate by 3Q22 and the Phase 2a study of R-107 in persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, expected to start by year-end 2022.
