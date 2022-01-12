TheStreet.com and Sports Illustrated's parent TheMaven files for NYSE uplisting IPO
Jan. 12, 2022
- TheMaven (OTCPK:MVEN), also known as The Arena Group and owner of media outlets TheStreet and Sports Illustrated, has filed with the SEC to raise an expected $30M through an uplisting IPO to the NYSE American exchange.
- Following the transaction, the media group will be officially known as The Arena Group Holdings, with its shares trading under the ticker “AREN.” The company is seeking to uplist its shares to the NYSE from the OTC market, where Maven (OTCPK:MVEN) currently trades.
- In a filing made with the SEC, The Arena Group said it also intends to conduct a reverse stock split in advance of the listing to help meet NYSE’s listing requirements.
- The exchange mandates that shares have a $4 minimum share price, and MVEN was trading at $0.60 per share on the OTC at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
- However, the exact size, timing and terms of the uplisting and stock split have not yet been disclosed, and the $30M fundraising MVEN referenced in its filing could represent a placeholder number. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of $158.5M on the OTC.
- The company said it plans to use proceeds from the deal for general corporate purposes and to partially refinance debt.
- The filing also said that certain pre-IPO investors will be subject to a 90-day lockup period, with executives and directors barred from trading or hedging company securities for 120 days. That's an unusually short lockup period, as IPOs typically prohibit insiders from selling their shares until 180 days after a company goes public.
- MVEN added that it has yet to become profitable and expects to continue to incur losses in the “foreseeable future," in part due to the ongoing pandemic, which has negatively impacted advertising revenue.
- For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, the media group had a net loss of $70.8M on revenue of $127.9M, compared with a net loss of $67.3M on revenue of $85.6M for the same period in 2020.
- B. Riley Securities is serving as sole bookrunning manager for the deal.
- The Arena Group said in a press release that while it does not foresee a problem with the proposed transaction, it cannot guarantee that it will meet all of the requirements necessary to list on NYSE.
- The Arena Group publishes TheStreet and Sports Illustrated in addition to several other publications and websites focused on personal finance, lifestyle and sports. Seeking Alpha is a competitor of TheStreet.
- In September, it was revealed that TheStreet's chief columnist and co-founder Jim Cramer was planning to the leave the publication to work exclusively for CNBC, where he's long been a TV commentator.