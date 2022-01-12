What to expect from Taiwan Semiconductor's Q4 earnings?
Jan. 12, 2022 1:44 PM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.77B (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Taiwan Semiconductor posted better-than-expected Q321 earnings and revenue, supported by strong demand for 5nm and 7nm technologies, driven by all four growth platforms.
- Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC, said: "Moving into fourth quarter 2021, we expect our business to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5nm technology."
- Global semiconductor sales rose 23.5% Y/Y in November to $49.7B, a 1.5% M/M increase, according to new data from the Semiconductor Industry Association. This followed a 24% Y/Y jump in October and 27.6% higher in September.
- Taiwan Semiconductor's October revenue was up 12.8% Y/Y to NT$134.54B or about $4.86B, while November revenue rose 18.7% Y/Y to NT$148.27B or about $5.35B.
- During the quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor struck a deal with Japanese electronics maker Sony to jointly build a computer chip plant in Japan with an initial investment of $7B. Media reports in December suggested Intel was also keen on closing a chip supply deal with the the semiconductor maker.
- Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor has been reportedly struggling to produce smaller 3nm processor chips for Apple's next iPhone.
- Recent SA contributor analyses have been bullish about Taiwan Semiconductor. Robert Castellano highlighted the company's capabilities in 7nm and 5nm nodes.
- Kyle Cassara noted that despite minimal short-term geopolitical risks, Taiwan Semiconductor is poised to benefit from several macro tailwinds through 2022 across high performance computing, automotive, and IoT.