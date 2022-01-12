U.S. economic activity gains at a 'modest' rate amid supply chain disruptions: Beige Book
Jan. 12, 2022 2:10 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.S. economic activity expands at a "modest" rate going into 2022, though demand for materials, inputs and workers "remain elevated," the Federal Reserve reports in its Beige Book report covering the final weeks of 2021.
- Many Fed districts reveal ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages continue to weigh on economic activity, a similar conclusion from the prior report covering October and early November.
- Lending activity picked up slightly - led by commercial real estate borrowers.
- Leisure and travel and hotel occupancy get dragged in most districts as the number of new Omicron Covid-19 cases rose in recent weeks, the report says. But consumer spending continues to grow at a "steady" rate.
- Despite the spread of the Omicron variant, holiday season sales were "fairly solid," the New York Fed highlights.
- While there's a record number of job openings in the U.S., most districts report strong ongoing demand for additional workers. Overall payroll growth are constrained by persistent labor shortages.
- For prices, most districts note "solid growth" in consumer prices, though some reveal that price increases have decelerated somewhat from its peak in recent months.
- Earlier, consumer prices jump 7% Y/Y for the first time since 1982.