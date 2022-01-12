Gap is launching NFTs on the Tezos blockchain
- Gap (GPS -0.7%) is the latest retailer to make a move into NFTs with a debut series of collectibles launching on the Tezos (XTZ-USD) blockchain, according to Decrypt.
- The rollout will include hoodie-themed Gap Threads NFTs created in collaboration with production studio InterPop and featuring the artwork of Brandon Sines.
- Rare-level NFTs are reportedly going on sale later this week for 6 XTZ ($26), while epic-level NFTs will debut next week for 100 XTZ ($434). A single-edition One of a Kind NFT will be auctioned off beginning on January 24.
- NFTs are seen as another way for brands to connect directly with consumers. Adidas and GameStop are also active in NFT projects.