DAZN nears $800 million deal for BT Sport - Reuters
Jan. 12, 2022 2:20 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), BTGOFLBTYA, TEF, DISCB, DISCK, LBTYB, LBTYKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- DAZN Group - the sports subscription streaming offering led by ex-Disney streaming chief Kevin Mayer - is close to a deal to buy BT Sport (OTCPK:BTGOF) for about $800 million, Reuters reports.
- That would trump a pursuit of BT Sport by Discovery (DISCA -0.3%), which already owns Eurosport and approached BT with options including forming a joint venture.
- It would get DAZN some highly sought rights to soccer matches from the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League. BT Sport has around 5 million total viewing households.
- The deal yet may not go through and one hurdle there is not just agreement from rights holders but also Sky (CMCSA -0.2%) and Virgin Media (LBTYA -0.4%, TEF -0.1%) - distributors of BT Sport in Ireland and the UK - according to the report.
- DAZN is owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access Industries. Mayer, once Chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer operations, exited to lead TikTok in spring 2020, and then left that company for DAZN a few months later after reportedly being excluded from TikTok's sale talks.