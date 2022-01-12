Phibro announces upcoming FDA public hearing on safety of Mecadox
Jan. 12, 2022 2:21 PM ETPhibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC +0.5%) said that the FDA issued a notice in the Federal Register announcing its plans to hold a public hearing on Mecadox (carbadox), a treatment for controlling bacterial diseases in pigs.
- At the hearing scheduled for March 10, the federal agency will seek to gather data and information related to the safety of the product, the company added.
- In 2016, the regulator issued a Notice of Opportunity for Hearing (NOOH) triggering a process to rescind its approval of carbadox on concerns over the potential persistence of cancer-causing agents.
- However, four years later, the agency withdrew the NOOH and issued a Proposed Order to rescind the approval of the “regulatory method” related to FDA nod for carbadox, Phibro (NASDAQ:PAHC) notes.
- “We understand FDA has put the 2020 Proposed Order on hold. We are confident that this hearing will affirm and support the continued safe use of carbadox in the market,” the company added.
Mecadox is a medicated feed additive (MFA), a category that generated $83.8M in net sales for Phibro (PAHC) with certain other products in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.