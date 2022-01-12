Nucor selects West Virginia for new $2.7B sheet mill
Jan. 12, 2022 2:25 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nucor (NUE +2.6%) confirms plans to build a new $2.7B sheet mill in West Virginia, with the capacity to produce 3M tons/year of steel.
- The company says the location on the Ohio River provides important transportation and logistics advantages, and a strengthened ability to serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast, the two largest sheet consuming regions in the U.S.
- The new mill will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines.
- Nucor shares have been consolidating for several months, and the valuation is reasonable even on 2023 earnings, Josh Arnold writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.