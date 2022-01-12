Lantern Pharma rises 9% on team up with National Cancer Institute for drug candidates
Jan. 12, 2022 2:27 PM ETLantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lantern Pharma (LTRN +8.1%) is rising following announcement that it has expanded its collaboration agreement with the Developmental Therapeutics Branch (DTB) of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health.
- The company said the expansion of this collaboration comes after identifying several gene signatures that predict a potential response of a patient's tumor to Lantern's drug candidates LP-184 and LP-284.
- LP-184 is being explored as new therapy across a range of genetically defined solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and GBM (Glioblastoma Multiforme). Meanwhile, LP-284 is being developed as a new therapy for certain leukemias and lymphomas.
- "This expanded collaboration with the NCI is further evidence of the power of combining multiomic data with our A.I. platform, RADR, to accelerate the cost-effective and biomarker guided development of targeted oncology therapies," said Lantern's Chief Scientific Officer Kishor Bhatia.
- The first phase of the collaboration with the DTB Genomics and Pharmacology Facility at NCI successfully identified biomarker correlations from multiomic NCI datasets that will be used to guide the accelerated development of Lantern's drug candidates.
- The company added that the second phase of the collaboration will use the data and functionality provided by NCI's complementary CellMiner and CellMinerCDB platforms to examine additional multiomic data for more accurate and powerful drug response correlation.