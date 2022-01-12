Wipro tumbles after operating margin get hurt: Q4 Earnings Miss
Jan. 12, 2022 2:33 PM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is down 9% after the technology company reported miss on both lines in its third quarter results released today.
- Revenue of $2.7B (+29.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- By Segment: IT Services revenue of $2.64B (+27.5% Y/Y and +2.3% Q/Q); IT Products revenue of $23.8M; and India SRE revenue of $21.8M.
- IT Services Operating Margin for the quarter was at 17.6%, a decrease of 19 bps Q/Q.
- "Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 Mn revenue league, in the last 12 months," notes CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte.
- GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses consensus by $0.01.
- The company also declared interim dividend of $0.013 per ADS.
- "We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income. Additionally, we have declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share," comments CFO Jatin Dalal.
- Q4 2022 Outlook: The company expects its IT Services revenue to range between $2.69-$2.75B; that translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.
- "We are also excited to have completed the acquisitions of Edgile and LeanSwift Solutions in the quarter, both of which will add to our capabilities significantly," concludes Delaporte.
