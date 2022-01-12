Gores holdings IX prices $525M IPO
Jan. 12, 2022 2:35 PM ETGores Holdings IX Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/5 War) (GHIXU), GHIX, GHIXWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gores Holdings (GHIXU) has announced the pricing of its IPO of 52.5M units at a price of $10.00/unit.
- The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “GHIXU” beginning Jan. 12, 2022.
- Each unit consists of one share of the Co.’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Co.’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
- Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.88M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “GHIX” and “GHIXW,” respectively.