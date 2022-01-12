Infosys delivers 7% sequential growth in Q3; raises FY22 revenue guidance
Jan. 12, 2022 2:49 PM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Infosys (INFY +3.2%) is trading in green after topping Q3 estimates and raising revenue guidance for FY22.
- The IT firm delivered a strong quarterly performance, with a 7% sequential growth and a year-on-year growth of 21.5% in constant currency.
- The company says that growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust, with digital transformation rapidly scaling across verticals and regions. Revenue grew 20.9% Y/Y to $4.25B, with digital revenues up 42.6% Y/Y in constant currency. Large deal wins accelerated with TCV of $2.53B in Q3.
- Operating margin for the quarter was at 23.5% (-1.9% Y/Y), with free cash flow conversion at 92.6%.
- Basic EPS came at $0.18, growth of 11.2% Y/Y, also topping analysts estimates.
- On the back of strong sequential growth, Infosys raised its FY22 revenue growth guidance to 19.5%-20.0% (vs. prior guidance of 16.5-17.5% in constant currency)
- CFO Nilanjan Roy stated, "Despite the cost escalations driven primarily by supply side challenges, we delivered another quarter of healthy margins, with improved cost optimization, continued operating leverage and a stable pricing environment, We continue to prioritize investments in talent acquisition and development and have further increased our global graduate hiring program to over 55,000 for FY22 to support our growth ambitions."
