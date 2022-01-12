CareDx ADMIRAL study shows AlloSure Kidney test accurate in organ transplant surveillance
Jan. 12, 2022 2:57 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CareDx (CDNA -4.6%) said a study showed that AlloSure Kidney is an early and accurate measure of allograft injury in routine organ transplant surveillance and is able to predict long-term graft survival outcomes.
- The ADMIRAL study monitored 1,092 kidney transplant patients, in a real-world setting, from seven transplant centers for up to three years using the AlloSure Kidney donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) as part of the standard of care.
- The company said the study results published in Kidney International showed that AlloSure Kidney can be:
- Used in both subclinical and clinical rejection: Elevated AlloSure dd-cfDNA strongly correlated with clinical and subclinical allograft rejection.
- AlloSure showed a 62% relative improvement over serum creatinine in identifying subclinical and clinical rejection.
- Predictor of de novo donor-specific antibody (dnDSA) formation: Elevated AlloSure linked with a 271% increased risk of dnDSA development.
- Leading indicator of donor-specific antibodies: AlloSure dd-cfDNA was elevated 91 days (median) ahead of DSA identification.
- Persistently elevated AlloSure predicted a > 25% decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over 3 years, while persistently low levels identify allograft inactivity.
- “We are proud to continue to bring transplant innovation for patients, where AlloSure is now the first donor-derived cell-free DNA test to demonstrate clinical utility in prediction of de novo donor-specific antibody, and both subclinical and clinical rejection in a long-term study,” said CareDx President and CEO Reg Seeto.