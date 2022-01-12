Eastman Chemical ticks higher at least partly after CNBC positive mention
Jan. 12, 2022 2:58 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)HUNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) gained almost 1% at least partly after a CNBC commentator recommended the specialty chemical company earlier.
- CNCB commentator Steve Weiss earlier said that Eastman Chemical trades at a "major discount" to other specialty companies, though its growing "nicely." He also pointed out that EMN is buying back stock.
- "It's more green than a lot of the other specialty chemical companies," Weiss said on CNBC.
- Last month BofA picked Eastman Chemical (EMN) as a stock to own in 2022.
- Also see last month, Eastman Chemical hopes to appeal to activist investor. Weiss's pick is an interesting one today after activist Starboard Value said it nominated four directors for the board of chemical company Huntsman (NYSE:HUN).