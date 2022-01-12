Lithium stocks led by SQM rally as supply squeeze risks lift prices
Jan. 12, 2022 2:56 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), LAC, LITALB, LTHMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lithium stocks are surging today, as prices for the battery metal have spiked to start the year with supplies facing a series of near-term risks that threaten deeper shortages just as demand for electric vehicles continues to grow.
- Leading the group is Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +7.4%), which has climbed to its best levels in a month.
- Lithium Americas (LAC +2.6%) won an upgrade today from Cowen, the company's third analyst upgrade in two days.
- Deutsche Bank cited valuation for its raise, while Piper Sandler said Lithium Americas "holds the keys to a multitude of game changing catalysts" related to the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
- Also: LIT +3.9%, LTHM +2.7%, ALB +0.5%.
- Lithium carbonate in China has jumped 13% already this year to a new record, adding to a 400%-plus gain in 2021, reacting to an already-tight market in turmoil from plant maintenance and Winter Olympics production curbs in China, to pandemic-related labor shortages in Australia.
- "The lithium market is extremely tight at present, so spot prices are very sensitive to any supply disruptions," S&P Global Market Intelligence analyst Alice Yu tells Bloomberg.
- Prices for nickel, also an important battery ingredient, have climbed to a nine-year high, rising more than 15% over the past year.