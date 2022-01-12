Sopra Steria elects new CEO; expects 'decisive rebound' in 2021 performance
Jan. 12, 2022 3:17 PM ETSopra Steria Group ADR (SPPSY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sopra Steria (OTC:SPPSY) has elected Cyril Malargé as its new CEO, effective March 01, 2022.
- Malargé succeeds Vincent Paris, who has stepped down as CEO due to personal and family reasons. Paris will continue to support the Group as Advisor to the Chairman.
- Previously, Malargé leads the group's operations as Chief Operating Officer.
- In addition to the leadership changes, the group stated that its 2021 performance targets will be comfortably achieved. Current estimates confirm a decisive rebound in operating performance for the year.
- The company sees organic revenue growth in the range of 6.3% and 6.4% (previous guidance: "greater than or equal to 6%").
- The operating margin on business activity is estimated to be up by more than 1 point at 8.1% (vs. prior guidance of "between 7.7% and 8.0%").
- Cash performance is expected to be very solid, with free cash flow of more than €250M (previous guidance: between €150M and €200M).
- The detailed results for 2021 financial year will be released on Feb. 24, 2022.