Vir extends gains as Needham lifts sales outlook for COVID-19 antibody therapy
Jan. 12, 2022 3:20 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKREGN, LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vir Biotechnology (VIR +14.2%) has surged more than a tenth in value, adding to its modest gain on Tuesday that followed its announcement over a fresh U.S. order for sotrovimab, an FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19.
- The decision by the U.S. government to procure another 60K sotrovimab doses and potential for additional purchase agreements has prompted Needham analyst Joseph Stringer to raise his sales estimate for the drug to a whopping ~$3.64B from $934M.
- Revising his previous estimate of $426M, Stringer now expects Vir (NASDAQ:VIR) to record $1.32B in net revenue from sotrovimab, jointly developed by the company with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
- Even as rival antibody therapies from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) lost most of their activity against the Omicron variant, sotrovimab was found to have retained its efficacy.