Moderna expects COVID vaccine data in young children in March - Bloomberg
Jan. 12, 2022 3:25 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moderna (MRNA -0.1%) said that it plans to report data on its COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old in March, Bloomberg reports.
- "If the data is supportive and subject to regulatory consultation, Moderna may proceed with regulatory filings for children 2-5 years of age thereafter," the company said.
- Moderna is awaiting an FDA decision on amending its Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine to include 12 to 17-year-olds.
