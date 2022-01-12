Buy more Alcoa on a dip, Jefferies says in raising PT to Street-high $75
Jan. 12, 2022 3:34 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Alcoa (AA -0.6%) rallies to a new multiyear high before pulling back, as analysts at Jefferies reiterate a Buy rating and raise their price target to a Street-high $75, raised from $65, urging investors to "stay long and buy more on a dip."
- The firm foresees further significant upside for Alcoa shares this year, thanks to a long-term period of high aluminum prices and better than expected free cash flow and capital returns.
- Alcoa also has the potential to become the world's first truly green aluminum producer, as ~80% of its smelter production already comes from renewable power sources, which ultimately should justify a higher stock valuation.
- Yesterday, Deutsche Bank cited the lofty valuation in downgrading shares to Hold from Buy.
- With declining inventories and expectations of large deficits as the European power crisis persists, benchmark aluminum prices in London have been flirting with $3K/ton recently.