Comms firm 8x8 slips 4% as Baird downgrades on lack of catalysts
Jan. 12, 2022 3:34 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Communications name 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is 4.2% lower today after Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral, seeing no real-term catalyst ahead, including "potential overhangs" from the Fuze acquisition.
- "While recent weakness and valuation could limit downside, the catalyst is also unclear, particularly with an increasing investor focus on cash flow and profitability," analyst William Power writes.
- The firm had liked the valuation and the addition of current CEO Dave Sipes, but accelerating service revenue growth has been difficult, particularly in the face of hotter competition from the likes of Zoom Video Communications (ZM -3.2%) and RingCentral (RNG -0.6%), among others.
- The firm's cut its price target to $18 from $32, trimming implied upside to 9%.
- The company signed a deal at the beginning of December for about $250 million to acquire enterprise cloud communications solutions provider Fuze.