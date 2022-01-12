US railroads starts off year at 16% weekly decline in traffic
Jan. 12, 2022
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports US rail traffic down 16% Y/Y to 440,761 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending January 8, 2022.
- Total carloads for the week were 210,020, down 10.6% while intermodal volume stood at 230,741 containers and trailers, down 20.4% Y/Y.
- 1 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that includes nonmetallic minerals, up 207 carloads, to 25,613. On the other side, grains were down 5,652 carloads, to 21,952; coal, down 5,638 carloads, to 54,916; and metallic ores and metals, down 3,661 carloads, to 19,853.
- North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 288,324 carloads, down 13% Y/Y.
- It includes Canadian railroads traffic of 60,301 carloads for the week, down 22.7% and 56,857 intermodal units, down 23% Y/Y; whereas, Mexican railroads reported 18,003 carloads for the week, down 2.6% Y/Y and 11,386 intermodal units, down 26.9% from the same point last year.
- Related tickers: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP,BIPC).