EU medicines regulator warns on COVID booster shot frequency
Jan. 12, 2022 3:52 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX), AZN, MRNA, PFEBNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Repeat booster dosing may have the unintended consequence of weakening the immune response, according to a top official with the European Medicines Agency ("EMA").
- Marco Cavaleri, EMA head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, told a news conference yesterday that boosters can be done one or two times, "but it’s not something that we can think should be repeated constantly, Bloomberg reported. "We need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic setting to a more endemic setting."
- Cavaleri comments come as many countries have already upped orders for vaccines in anticipation of the need to additional boosters.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE -0.1%), BioNTech (BNTX +1.9%), Moderna (MRNA +0.4%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.6%), and Novavax (NVAX -0.3%).
- Last week, a newspaper report indicated that the Biden administration was preparing to ask Congress for additional COVID funding.
