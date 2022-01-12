Why did Crocs stock go up today? Strong guidance and analyst love
Jan. 12, 2022
- Crocs (CROX +7.2%) is trading higher after a positive update from Jefferies on the retailer's growth potential.
- The firm calls CROX a top sector pick and one of the most impressive consumer growth stories for several years to come.
- UBS also weighed in today on Crocs following the guidance refresh and ICR presentation. The firm notes that CROX management's tone on growth potential was solid. The HEYDUDE acquisition is also front and center with the conversation on CROX. "The market wants to know if CROX's plan to acquire HEYDUDE for $2.5B will be transformative and boost shareholder value or a sign of the top in Crocs' brand momentum," writes UBS analyst Jay Sole.
- Dig into details on Crocs's guidance update at the ICR Conference.