Seadrill finance subsidiary seeks quick turnaround in Chapter 11 filing
Jan. 12, 2022 3:55 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRLF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Seadrill New Finance Ltd., an affiliate of rig operator Seadrill Ltd. (OTCPK:SDRLF), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, with a plan to complete an in-court restructuring process within one day.
- The bankruptcy is the final step in the broader restructuring of Seadrill Ltd., which filed for bankruptcy separately last February, and received court approval for its restructuring plan in October.
- This week's filing occurred in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston, the same court handling the Seadrill Ltd. case.
- Seadrill New Finance's restructuring plan has garnered the support of over 79% of its note holders, according to the court filing by financial controller Tyson de Souza.
- Seadrill's Asian units also filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year.