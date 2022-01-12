Why did Matterport stock fall today? Heavy volume fells rally
Jan. 12, 2022
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares fell sharply on Wednesday, as investors locked in gains one day after the spatial technology named a new managing director for its Americas division.
- At last check, Matterport (MTTR) was down more than 8% to $15.05, with more than 9.8 million shares changing hands, well above the average daily volume of almost 6.8 million shares.
- Matterport (MTTR) is sitting closer to its 52-week low of $10.45 than it is its 52-week high of $37.60.
- On Tuesday, Matterport said it had hired Rob Hines to head up its growth efforts across the U.S., North and South America. Hines comes to Matterport (MTTR) from Block.one, a provider of blockchain technology, where he had been chief revenue officer.
- In December Matterport (MTTR) announced that its platform would be available on the Amazon AWS Marketplace, a move that prominent CNBC commentator Josh Brown said might be the most important announcement Matterport makes all year.