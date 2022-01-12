Why did Dutch Bros. stock go down today? More volatile swings
Jan. 12, 2022 4:03 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The volatile trading on Ductch Bros (BROS -8.4%) continues with the stock attracting interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets and short interest still at more than 18% of total float.
- Shares of BROS are cooling off a day after a decent sized pop when CNBC commentator Josh Brown recommended the coffee chain stock and said that the company's energy drink Blue Rebel is the star of the show.
- Earlier this week, Dutch Bros. presented at the ICR Conference.
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles' ICR breakdown: "We were pleased with BROS's better than expected 4Q comps performance & updated 2022 store development guidance. BROS's streamlined playbook positions the company to continue executing on the path to 4,000 U.S. locations. With fundamentals strengthening, BROS is near the top of our smid cap shopping list for those looking to deploy capital in the current backdrop."
- BROS trades more than 40% below its post-IPO high of $81.40.