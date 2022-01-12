Planet Labs to make first satellite launch under new multi-year deal with SpaceX
Jan. 12, 2022 4:10 PM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL), SPACEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is up 3.37% in after-hours trading on announcing plans to launch 44 SuperDove Satellites on SpaceX’s (SPACE) Falcon 9 Transporter-3 SSO rocket.
- The launch of Flock 4x, consisting of 44 SuperDove satellites, is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022 and would mark the first satellite launch under Planet’s new multi-year, multi-launch rideshare agreement with SpaceX.
- To date, Planet has launched 83 satellites with SpaceX through seven launches.
- With the upcoming launch, Planet Labs will have over 240 satellites in orbit. Flock 4x is set to replenish their existing SuperDove fleet which makes up a portion of the larger constellation.