KB Home GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.15, revenue of $1.68B misses by $30M
Jan. 12, 2022 4:12 PM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- KB Home press release (NYSE:KBH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $1.68B (+41.2% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Shares -0.64%.
- Homes delivered rose 28% to 3,679.
- Average selling price increased 9% to $451,100.
- Gross Margin Increased to 22.3%.
- Operating Income Margin Improved 310 Basis Points to 12.8%.
- Net Order Value Up 12% to $1.77 Billion; Ending Backlog Value Grew 67% to $4.95 Billion.
- Full-Year Return on Equity Increased 810 Basis Points to 19.9%.
- 2022 Guidance: Housing revenues in the range of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion, Average selling price in the range of $480,000 to $490,000, Homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenues in the range of 15.7% to 16.5%, Housing gross profit margin in the range of 25.4% to 26.2%, Ending community count up 20% to 25%, Return on equity in excess of 26%.