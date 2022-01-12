Elastic chief product officer to replace founder as CEO
Jan. 12, 2022 4:14 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced the promotion of Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO and his nomination to the board.
- Kulkarni will succeed Founder and CEO Shay Banon, who reassumes the role of Chief Technology Officer, and will continue to serve on the board.
- Banon, who served as CTO prior to being named CEO five years ago, stepped down from his role as Chairman as well.
- Chetan Puttagunta, currently lead independent director, has been appointed Chairman.
- Kulkarni joined Elastic as chief product officer in January 2021.
- In addition, Elastic said it now expects to exceed its guidance for revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net loss per share provided for Q3 fiscal year 2022.
- The company expects to announce its results for the third quarter in March 2022.
- ESTC -1.84% at $109 after-hours