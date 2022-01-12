E2open Parent Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.19, revenue of $147.4M beats by $8.41M
Jan. 12, 2022 4:21 PM ETE2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- E2open Parent Holdings press release (NYSE:ETWO): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $147.4M (+13.8% Y/Y) beats by $8.41M.
- Shares +3.09%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.1% versus a non-GAAP pro forma of 69.2% when compared to third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 31.1% versus a non-GAAP pro forma of 34.9% in the comparable quarter of 2021.
- 2022 Outlook: Total non-GAAP revenue guidance range to $474 million to $476 million reflecting a 10.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $161 million to $163 million, Non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 70% to 72%.