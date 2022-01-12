Eagle Point Credit launches notes offering
Jan. 12, 2022 4:23 PM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) has launched an underwritten public offering of unsecured notes due 2029.
- The 2029 Notes will be issued in denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof and are expected to pay interest quarterly.
- Underwriters will be granted a 30-day overallotment option to purchase additional 2029 Notes.
- Terms of the offering will be determined by negotiations between the company and the underwriters.
- The 2029 Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date.