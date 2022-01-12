Concrete Pumping GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.05, revenue of $87.75M beats by $4.86M
Jan. 12, 2022 4:25 PM ETConcrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Concrete Pumping press release (NASDAQ:BBCP): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $87.75M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.86M.
- Shares +6.23%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $28.3 million compared to $29.9 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin at 32.2% compared to 37.8%.
- Amounts outstanding under debt agreements was $376.0 million with net debt of $366.7 million.
- Total available liquidity was $129.9 million as of October 31, 2021, compared to $142.2 million as of July 31, 2021.
- 2022 Outlook: The Company expects fiscal year 2022 revenue to range between $360.0 million to $370.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA to range between $115.0 million to $120.0 million, and free cash flow to range between $55.0 million and $60.0 million.