Coinbase to acquire derivatives exchange FairX amid high investor interest
Jan. 12, 2022 4:28 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is buying FairX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, at a time when there is high demand for products within the derivatives space, according to the company's blog post.
- Coinbase (COIN) plans to bring regulated crypto derivatives to the market, initially through FairX's existing partner ecosystem, the blog reads. It will then consider leveraging FairX's infrastructure to offer crypto derivatives to all COIN customers in the U.S.
- The deal is expected to close in fiscal Q1.
- Shares of COIN slip more than 1% on Wednesday even though bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.5%) is climbing towards $45K per token.
- During the last month of 2021, Coinbase COO Emilie Choi said the company will speed up corporate investments.