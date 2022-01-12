Puma Biotechnology says its breast cancer therapy included in two key NCCN updates
Jan. 12, 2022 4:28 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Micro-cap stock, Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) has added 12.6% in the post-market after announcing that two new updates involving its FDA-approved therapy neratinib (NERLYNX) were added to a key national guidance related to the treatment of breast cancer.
- The new updates in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for 2022 include the guidance related to adjuvant neratinib for use in certain instances.
- The first update under the heading Useful in Certain Circumstances highlights the treatment of adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer (BINV-L) with a recommendation to extend the therapy for those with HR-positive, HER2-positive disease and a high risk of recurrence.
- The second update suggests the dose escalation to raise tolerability of the drug in the adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer (BINV-L).
- “These updates help to increase the awareness of neratinib within the guidelines and should further support neratinib as an appropriate option to reduce the risk of recurrence for patients battling HER2-positive breast cancer,” CEO Alan H. Auerbach remarked.
Read more on Phase 2 data from a trial involving neratinib in patients with glioblastoma.